WealthTrust Axiom LLC Invests $222,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.78.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.1 %

NSC stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $276.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.