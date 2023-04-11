WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 20,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. 1,458,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,826,610. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

