WealthTrust Axiom LLC Makes New $463,000 Investment in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Trading Up 0.8 %

MATV traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 62,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,194. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,056.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Mativ’s payout ratio is 8,004.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Mativ in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Mativ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.