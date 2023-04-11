WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 9,150 Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 316,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth about $305,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

NYSE TNP traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 101,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,424. The company has a market capitalization of $323.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $24.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $224.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 23.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.