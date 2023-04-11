Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0497 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $7.80.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
