Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0497 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAD. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $803,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

