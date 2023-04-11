Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Shares Gap Up to $129.08

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.08, but opened at $133.53. Whirlpool shares last traded at $134.48, with a volume of 111,052 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading

