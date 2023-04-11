Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,737 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 1.5% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $171.53. 475,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.13. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

