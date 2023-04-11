Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.00.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,180 shares of company stock worth $6,454,792 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,050. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $337.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

