Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $35.18 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.9% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $35,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.8 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.13. 8,786,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,357,098. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.45. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

