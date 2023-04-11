Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,905 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Intellicheck worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDN. Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

IDN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,825. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

