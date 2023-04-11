Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,882 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 8.3% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of TJX Companies worth $99,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.54. 2,084,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84. The company has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

