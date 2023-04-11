Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

Insider Activity

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.59. 724,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

