Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading Down 2.7%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.74 and last traded at $89.75. 89,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 698,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average of $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Wix.com by 10.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

