Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading Down 2.7%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.74 and last traded at $89.75. 89,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 698,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on WIX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.87.
Wix.com Stock Down 2.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average of $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.24.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
