Wrapped BNB Price Hits $329.57 on Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $329.57 or 0.01091078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $188.04 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,405,579 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

