WT Asset Management Ltd Makes New $29.13 Million Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 846,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,126,000. Trip.com Group comprises 11.7% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after buying an additional 330,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after buying an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,176,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,927,000 after buying an additional 400,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,556,000 after buying an additional 549,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

TCOM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.98. 778,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,055. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

