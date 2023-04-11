WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

WW stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,406. The company has a market capitalization of $290.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.65. WW International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. WW International had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WW International will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the third quarter worth $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of WW International by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WW International in the first quarter valued at $267,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

