XDC Network Trading 4.2% Higher This Week (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, XDC Network has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $577.88 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,828,035,436 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

