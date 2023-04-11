XSGD Achieves Market Cap of $66.59 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $66.59 million and $1.80 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

