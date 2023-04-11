Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 50,000 Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Kanzhun makes up approximately 0.6% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Kanzhun by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kanzhun by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.69. 278,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,936. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

