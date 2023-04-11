Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Sells 3,008,741 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,596,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008,741 shares during the period. Qudian comprises about 2.8% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Qudian were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QD. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qudian by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qudian by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qudian by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 93,824 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Qudian by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,499,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 846,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 365,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,043. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 18.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qudian Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 59.94%. The business had revenue of $23.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Qudian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Qudian, Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

