Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Yum China by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Yum China Stock Up 0.3 %

YUMC traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $64.16. 241,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $64.57. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 49.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

