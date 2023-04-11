Zcash Price Tops $39.83 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $39.83 or 0.00131914 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $650.44 million and $34.11 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00052289 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00035403 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001263 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

