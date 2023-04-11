ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0576

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. ZClassic has a market cap of $535,144.91 and approximately $264.29 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00133035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00052432 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00035711 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001263 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

