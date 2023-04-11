Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ZNTL opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $53,582.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $53,582.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $68,039.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 499,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,763 shares of company stock valued at $663,560. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

