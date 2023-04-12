11,105 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.09. 1,316,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,036. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.