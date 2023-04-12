1,205 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $186.59. 4,942,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,449,998. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $188.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.87.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

