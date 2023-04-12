15,025 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Acquired by Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.91. 27,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,561. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $83.42.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

