16,644 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.91. 4,636,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,900,756. The company has a market cap of $557.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $224.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.74 and a 200 day moving average of $146.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,359,132. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

