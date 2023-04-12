2,399 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,862 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.