23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Up 3.2%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.26. 221,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,034,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 103.07%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.
