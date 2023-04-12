23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Up 3.2%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.26. 221,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,034,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

23andMe Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 103.07%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 86,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 57,198 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

