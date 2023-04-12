2,490 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Bought by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AON by 1.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 13.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.64.

AON stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.13. The company had a trading volume of 215,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.91. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. AON’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

