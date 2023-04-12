374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Shares Down 3.5%

374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.68. 39,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 155,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

374Water Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $602.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Get 374Water alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWO. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 374Water by 5.5% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 214,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

374Water Company Profile

374Water, Inc is a clean technology company. It offers supercritical water oxidation (SWCO) waste processors. It caters to municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, food waste, chemical plants, and army camps and emergency situations. The company was founded by Yaacov Nagar and Marc Deshusses on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.