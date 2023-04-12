4,823,951 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Purchased by Truxt Investmentos Ltda.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,823,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,634,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for 4.9% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PBR. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,991,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,649,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

