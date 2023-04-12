550 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $364.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

