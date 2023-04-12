73,468 Shares in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Purchased by Melfa Wealth Management LLC

Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 53,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.6% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.1% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,670,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 465,238 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.