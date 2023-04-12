9,448 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Purchased by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

