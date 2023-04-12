998 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $246.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.58. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $278.13.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

