Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Down to $27.43

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.43, but opened at $26.85. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 75,006 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after buying an additional 1,265,202 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,308.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 973,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 933,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the period.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
