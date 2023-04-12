Aberdeen New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Trading Up 0.4%

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 519 ($6.43) and last traded at GBX 519 ($6.43). Approximately 75,341 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 67,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 517 ($6.40).

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of £289.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5,190.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 524.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 548.28.

About Aberdeen New India Investment Trust

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

