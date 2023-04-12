Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ACP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. 430,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,658. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

