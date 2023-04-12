abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Acquired by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,020 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,401. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

