abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,166 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 796.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,354,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,338 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,728,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,003,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,251.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 499,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 484,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,560,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. 411,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,272. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

