Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Trading Down 6.2%

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 23,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The stock has a market cap of C$26.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31.
Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.
