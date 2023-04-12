Achain Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $200,760.64 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000213 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004288 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003662 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002554 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

