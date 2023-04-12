ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.08% from the company’s current price.
ADTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.
ADTRAN Price Performance
Shares of ADTN stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 907,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.14 million, a P/E ratio of -183.67 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.
