ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.08% from the company’s current price.

ADTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of ADTN stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 907,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.14 million, a P/E ratio of -183.67 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

