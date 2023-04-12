Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Advance Auto Parts has increased its dividend by an average of 192.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Advance Auto Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 52.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $11.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.5 %

AAP stock opened at $122.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $109.05 and a 52 week high of $231.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,055,000 after buying an additional 226,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,246,000 after buying an additional 125,893 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.