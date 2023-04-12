Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 115,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 86,993 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 26.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

