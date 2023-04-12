AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Trading Up 0%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating) were up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 19,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 916% from the average daily volume of 1,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 16.44% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

