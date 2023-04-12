Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Up 5.3%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.00. 655,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,805,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

A number of research firms have commented on AEHR. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $822.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,591,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $846,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,234.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,591,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,699 shares of company stock valued at $13,411,625 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after buying an additional 610,425 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 384,636 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,039 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 221,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

