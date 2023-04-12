Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Up 5.3%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.00. 655,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,805,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.
A number of research firms have commented on AEHR. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $822.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41.
In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,591,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $846,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,234.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,591,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,699 shares of company stock valued at $13,411,625 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after buying an additional 610,425 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 384,636 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,039 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 221,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
