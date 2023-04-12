Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $114.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $174.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.27.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $334,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 218,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,621,637.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,406,035 shares of company stock worth $298,712,231. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

